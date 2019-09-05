New
Dell Small Business · 44 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3470 9th-Gen i3 Quad Small Desktop PC
$399 $510
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $399 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
