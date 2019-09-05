Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $399 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $881.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $832.99. With free shipping, that's $298 under our mention from two weeks ago, $317 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake i7 Gaming Desktop PC for $1,518.99. Coupon code "AW150AFF" cuts that to $1,371.99. With free shipping, that's $883 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $570 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $469 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's $548 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less in July. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Window 10 Home model elsewhere. (This model has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Home discounts a range of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and accessories during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra $50 off orders of $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Even better all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5590 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 with free shipping. That's $562 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
