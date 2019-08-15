- Create an Account or Login
ANTOnline offers its Dell Inspiron 17 3000 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $149 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, continues to offer the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell G3 15 3590 Intel Coffee Lake i5 16" Gaming Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card for $791.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $747.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's $85 under last month's mention, $252 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
