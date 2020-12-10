That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $100 under our mention from Black Friday week and $850 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
It's $300 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $106 under our mention from August, $220 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $72 under our October mention, $240 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $200 under list, $20 less than our mention last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" diagonal HD (1366 x 768) multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- HP Pen
- Model: 1W807AV_1
Save on a wide range of task chairs, computer desks, and office storage solutions. Plus, Office Depot and Office Max Rewards members will earn 10% back in Rewards for later purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Verismo Modern Comfort Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $159.99. (low by $28)
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
It's $330 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
Apply coupon code "DEAL6X849" for a savings of $280. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
