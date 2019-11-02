New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 24 5477 Coffee Lake i3 24" 1080p Touch AIO PC w/ 128GB SSD
$700 w/ $210 Rakuten Points $839
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $349 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $209.70 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD with 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 58 min ago
