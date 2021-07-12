Dell Inspiron 24 5000 Pentium Gold All-In-One Desktop PC for $430
Dell Technologies · 29 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 24 5000 Pentium Gold All-In-One Desktop PC
$430 $580
free shipping

It's $25 under our mention from June, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • bipod stand
