Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3480 Whiskey Lake i5 24" Touchscreen AIO Desktop
$565 $675
free shipping

That's $158 less than it costs via other storefronts, and $35 under our August mention for a model with only a 1TB hard drive. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Coupon code "DELL110" bags this price
  • sold by Dell via Rakuten
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 12GB & 2TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: na3480dnvps
  • Code "DELL110"
  • Expires 10/3/2019
