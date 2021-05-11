Dell Inspiron 17 7000 11th-Gen. i5 17" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $979
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 17 7000 11th-Gen. i5 17" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$979 $1,090
free shipping

Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $121 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
  • 17" 2560x1600 touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
