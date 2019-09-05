Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Dell via Rakuten offers its 6.16-lb Dell Inspiron 17 3780 Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $699.99. Coupon code "DELL100" drops that to $599.99. Plus, you'll bag $35.94 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $236. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Ending today, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $19). Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers the Xerox Phaser 6022/NI Wireless Color Laser Printer for $89. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $75.65. With free shipping, that's $14 below our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $58.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB Graphics Gard for $90.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under last month's mention, $89 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $62.49. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Dell 31.5" 1440p QHD LED FreeSync Display for $229.99. Coupon code "OFD35" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Sign In or Register