Walmart offers the 5.07-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Theoretical Gray for $449 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7100U 2.4GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 5,400 RPM hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5578-3052GRY