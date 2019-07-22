New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$850 $1,210
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 14 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register