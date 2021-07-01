Dell Inspiron 15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Touch Laptop for $749
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 Ryzen 7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$749 $980
free shipping

Save $230 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
