Dell Inspiron 15 Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 16" Touch Laptop w/ 12GB RAM
$500 w/ $75 Rakuten points $518
free shipping

Today only, Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. Plus, members will bag $74.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Points, that's $93 less than a similar model with slightly less memory. Buy Now

  • You must be logged in to your account to get the Points
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 12GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
