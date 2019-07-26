- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. Plus, members will bag $74.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Points, that's $93 less than a similar model with slightly less memory. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $1,309.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS13" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's $575 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa gift card for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $90 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $180, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $63 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen for this build. (It's a low now by $63.) Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,099. Coupon code "BBPCLT6" cuts it to $689. With free shipping, that's $90 under last week's mention, $881 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 18,000mAh Power Companion Portable Battery Pack bundled for $94.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off list and the best outright price we've seen.
Note: It doesn't come with a power adapter. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register