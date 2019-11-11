New
Dell Inspiron 15 Core i5 15.6" Laptop
$350 $600
That's $250 off and $80 less than an almost identical model we listed last week. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor (up to 3.9GHz)
  • 15.6" 1366 x 768 HD Truelife Touch IPS display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB m.2 PCIe SSD
  • Intel 9560 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS
  • Expires 11/11/2019
