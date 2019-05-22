Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 16" Laptop for $699.99. Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to drop it to $649.99. With free shipping. that's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz Processor
  • 15.6" 1080p LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit