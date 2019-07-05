New
Rakuten
Dell Inspiron 15 5584 Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$570 w/ $142 Rakuten points $729
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 5584 Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $569.99. Plus, you'll bag $142.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $202 less than you'd pay from Dell direct and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
