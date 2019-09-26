New
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5582 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 15.6" Touch Laptop
$720 w/ $72 Rakuten Points $1,119
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $202 off list, $72 under last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "DELL130" to get this price
  • You'll also bag $71.90 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED touch display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nnbenm5ws012s
  • Code "DELL130"
  • Expires 9/26/2019
