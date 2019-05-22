Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron 5570 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $260 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit