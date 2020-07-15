New
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Comet Lake i5 2-in-1 15.6" Laptop
$599 $810
It's $211 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LED touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
Details
Comments
