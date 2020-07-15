It's $211 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 LED touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $106 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-gen AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce MX23 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3793-7015BLK
It's $27 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Celeron 4205U Whiskey Lake 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 RPM 2.5" SATA Hard Drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $280 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
Between a combination of timed doorbusters and applicable coupon codes (listed near each system's price), you can save up to $2,159 on over a dozen laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
It's $384 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4900 3.1GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $65 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2219H
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
It's $60 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2717Hr
