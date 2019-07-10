New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" 1080p Touch Laptop
$540 $641
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $539.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our May mention and the best today by $101. Buy Now
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • USB 3.1 input & HDMI output
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Dell
AMD 16 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register