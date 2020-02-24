Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 45 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 10th-Gen i5 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$599 $810
free shipping

That's a savings of $211 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 6 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
1 comment
fersure
not 13.3"
5 hr 34 min ago