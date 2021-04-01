Dell Technologies · 49 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop
$620 $760
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz 4-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
