It's a savings of $140 off the list price.
Update: It's now $620.10. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz 4-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
-
Published 17 hr ago
Verified 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $507 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $617 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 4K touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Save on 19 configurations, all priced under $700. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Chromebook G9 11.6" Laptop for $253 ($207 off).
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $418 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $577 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $450 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $418 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
Apply code "45DT3050" to save an extra 45% off 10 configurations of refurbished desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3050 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop for $246.95 after coupon ($202 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Coupon code "PAYLESSCR" cuts this to $284 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell Outlet via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1st year hardware warranty is also covered by Dell.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card
- Windows 10 Home
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register