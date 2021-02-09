New
Dell Technologies · 2 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop
$279 $330
free shipping

That's a savings of $51 on this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 15.6 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Home S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
15.6 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register