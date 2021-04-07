Save $84 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB HDD
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $112 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5122
It's $692 under list price.
Update: It's now $849. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Model: smv155w10p2c2002tp
It's $507 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $557 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
It's $418 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
It's a savings of $140 off the list price.
Update: It's now $620.10. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz 4-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $151 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2 GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "7040DT35" to save on these desktops, with prices starting as low as $194 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA10" for a low by $42 and the best price we've seen (it's the first time we've seen it under $200). Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
- UPC: 884116375586
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register