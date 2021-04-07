New
Dell Technologies · 22 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop
$296 $380
free shipping

Save $84 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB HDD
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
15.6 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register