Dell Technologies · 56 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Gold Whiskey Lake 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB NVMe SSD
$279 $330
free shipping

Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
