Dell Technologies · 33 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$279 $300
free shipping

That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) native resolution display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
