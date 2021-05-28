Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro for $269

Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $80 under a very similar build from March and the best we've seen for a Dell 14" laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's $700 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 UHD+ LCD touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SummerLT4" to get this deal. That's $700 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on laptops, accessories, and bundles. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Core i7 13.5" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
Use coupon code "SUMMERVDT2" for a savings of $528. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for a Dell Vostro PC with these specs by $100. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- DVD burner
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2095
That's the best we've seen since Black Friday, a $100 drop since last month, and $585 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT1" to drop it to $299. That's a $50 drop since our last mention, a total savings of $414 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $554 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.60GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's a $60 low. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
It's a savings of $90 off list and the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
