Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $269
Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop
$269 $360
free shipping

That's a savings of $91 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
