Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $249

That's a savings of $111 off list price.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year.
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSU4ATDFS" to save on desktops, laptops, and more. The code takes $175 off $400+, $325 off $700+, or $500 off $1,000+. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to see free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
That's $171 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $764 off list price.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112so
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900.
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Shop a variety of laptops from $230.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 10th-Gen. i3 13" Laptop for $590.85 after code "THINKJULY" ($318 off).
- Select models require use of a coupon code for the best possible price. (Coupons are indicated on the product pages.)
That's only slightly more than our previous refurb mention and the best we could find for a brand new one today by $140.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF314-42-R6T7
That's a $50 drop from our mention two weeks ago, $150 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $50 more for a model with half the RAM and half the storage elsewhere.)
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
That's a savings of $585.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $512 off list price.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $521 off list price.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p2c5104tpbfdb
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list.
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
It's $400 under list price.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, anbd 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
Most sellers charge $58.
- fits most laptops up to 17"
- zippered compartments
- Model: PO1720P
