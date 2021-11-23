Get this deal via coupon code "BFLT23". It's a savings of $181 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ free 11 Pro upgrade)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "BFLT29" to get this deal. That's $20 under our mention from two days ago, $191 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
Apply coupon code "BFLT18" to get this deal. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $271 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11320H 3.20GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LED display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's $240 under our mention from three weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Choose from 20 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Plus, many systems are further discounted by specific coupon codes to be found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $509 after coupon code "BFDTLQ10" ($518 off, and $60 less than our mention from three weeks ago).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Apply code "BFDTLQ11" to save $654 off list and get the best price we've seen since June. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
That's a low by $70 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI, 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Get a sampling of Black Friday prices now, with savings on laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Coupon code "SAVE35" coupon takes 35% off the original price of select systems. Plus, further systems are discounted by specific coupon codes to be found on individual product pages
