Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $319
Dell Technologies · 36 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$319
free shipping

That's a $41 savings.

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
