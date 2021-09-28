It's $111 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $711 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $514 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a savings of $774 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112
That's a $30 drop from two weeks ago, $585 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Most builds are discounted by up to 45% off, but coupon code "SAVE35" takes 35% off the list price of select builds (noted on the product page). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop for $859 ($711 off).
20 builds are on offer, and coupon code "SAVE17" gets an extra discount on marked items. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $439.07 after code "SAVE17" ($101 off).
Save at least $694 on these high-powered laptops and desktops. (Marked items require you to use coupon code "SAVE35" to get the discount.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3650 11th-Gen. i5 Tower Workstation w/ 5 Years of ProSupport for $1289.22 via code "SAVE35" ($694 off).
Save on select PowerEdge tower and rack server models with deals starting at $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T140 Coffee Lake Celeron Tower Server for $599 ($350 off).
That's a $80 drop form last month, $622 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tp
It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11500T 1.5GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $1,756 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7Ghz 6-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $484 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) Anti-glare LED-Backlit Display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro English
