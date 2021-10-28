That's $131 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro OS that comes with a Windows 11 Pro license for free. Select this under "Operating System".
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (See the note in "Tips," above.)
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $171 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
It's $244 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
Save on a selection of 20 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop for $279 ($131 off)
It's almost at half its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
That's a savings of $191 off list price and a $50 drop from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes Windows 11 upgrade)
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
That's a savings of $21 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $964 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
