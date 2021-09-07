Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $269
Dell Technologies · 21 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$269 $410
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "LDNBLQ6". That's $50 under last week's mention and $141 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "LDNBLQ6"
  • Expires 9/13/2021
