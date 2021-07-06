Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549
New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$549 $720
free shipping

That's $171 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register