Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro for $489
Dell Technologies · 55 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$489 $550
free shipping

That's a savings of $61 off list price.

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
