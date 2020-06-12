New
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen Ice Lake i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$500 $700
Features
  • 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
