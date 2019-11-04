New
Google Shopping · 48 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14" AMD Ryzen 5 1080p Laptop
$341 $379
free shipping

That's a $39 drop since September, $89 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • It's sold by Antonline via Google Express.
  • Coupon code "10FGOCT19" bags this price
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5-3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Radeon Vega 8 R5 graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy from Google Shopping
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "10FGOCT19"
  • Expires 11/4/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Google Shopping Dell
AMD 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register