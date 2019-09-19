New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5482 Whiskey Lake Core i3 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$456 w/ $91 in Rakuten points $679
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $91.20 in Rakuten points.
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nnbenm4nt5022s
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 23 min ago
