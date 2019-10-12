New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5481 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$336 w/ $20 in Rakuten points $529
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $154 outside of other Dell storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "DELL20" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $20.10 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
  • Model: dncwbsv5019h
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL20"
  • Expires 10/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i3 14 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register