Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 14" 2-In-1 Touch Lapto
$460 $550
free shipping

That's $190 less than you'd pay from Dell direct and $70 under our May mention. Buy Now

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "DELL90N" to get this discount.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366 x 768 LED-backlit touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nnbenv4nt5020s
  • Code "DELL90N"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
