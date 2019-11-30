Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Dell Inspiron 14 5481 Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 2-In-1 Touch Laptop
$390 $450
free shipping

That's almost $100 less than a Dell Black Friday deal for a weaker configuration. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "BF20" to get the discount
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366 x 768 LED-backlit touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nnbenv4nt5020s
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 59 min ago
1 comment
21oluwa
Solid until the 720p part
42 min ago