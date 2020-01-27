Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series Whiskey Lake 1080p 14" 2-in-1 Laptop
$599 $749
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $141. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5482-5182SLV-PUS
14 inch Full HD (1080p) 2-in-1
