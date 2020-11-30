New
Dell Technologies · 30 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 11th-Gen i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$549 $710
free shipping

That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen SSD 2-in-1 Cyber Monday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register