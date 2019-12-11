Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 14 3493 Ice Lake i5 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $860
free shipping

That's $560 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Re Tech Deals via eBay.
Features
  • Intel 10th-Gen. i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i5 14 inch SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register