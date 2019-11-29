Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 3482 Pentium N5000 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from four weeks ago, $130 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 40 min ago
