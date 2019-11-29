Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $50 under our mention from four weeks ago, $130 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Take up to $255 off refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Laptops, with prices starting from $199.50 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $29 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $49.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $50 under last week's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Save on funiture, decor, appliances, and more! Shop Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $38 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $5 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (Other stores charge around $60.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low by $8 and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
The Dell Small Business 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. The sale runs through November 30 with doorbusters available all week, some with specific starting times as noted in the Black Friday ad. As always, free shipping applies to any purchase. Shop Now at Dell Small Business
That's $147 under last week's mention, $363 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $429 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
