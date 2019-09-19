Personalize your DealNews Experience

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $168 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $17, and $5 under our May mention, making this the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
That's tied with our now-expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
That's $300 off, $116 under our June mention (although that included a $100 Visa prepaid gift card), and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now
