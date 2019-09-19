New
Dell Small Business · 22 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$365 $450
free shipping

That's $85 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $51 less last month (albeit with Windows 10 Home 64-bit). Buy Now

  • get this price via coupon code "SAVE17"
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/19/2019
