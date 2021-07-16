Dell Inspiron 14 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $649
Dell Technologies
Dell Inspiron 14 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$649 $810
free shipping

This recent release is $161 under list price.

  • 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) WVA Display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
