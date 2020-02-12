Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen i5 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$649 $810
free shipping

That's $161 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Staples has it with 12GB (not 8GB) and Windows 10 Home (not Windows 10 Pro) for $639
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
