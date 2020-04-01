Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen i5 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$590 $750
free shipping

That's $59 under our February mention and a $160 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Antonline via eBay.
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5491-5241SLV-PUS
